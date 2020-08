TEHRAN – A Lebanese man and his daughter were shot and killed in northern Tehran by an unknown assailant on Friday, the Mehr news agency reported.

The victims were identified as Habib Dawoud, 58, and Maryam, 27, the news agency reported.



They were shot dead at about 9 pm (16:30 GMT) by an unidentified motorcyclist. They were shot on Pasdaran Street.

Investigation on the crime is underway, police have said.

