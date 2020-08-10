Sokhanguei appointed as director of Iran’s NPC classification department

TEHRAN - Yahya Sokhanguei has been named as director of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) classification department on Sunday.

Sokhanguei has been working as a classifier in the Paralympic committee over the past years.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games schedule remains essentially unchanged for the event that has been postponed until next year.

The Paralympic Games will begin on August 24, 2021, and close on September 5, while the Olympics are to start on July 23.