How to Get Verified on All Social Networks ?

Everyone wants to get verified on Social Networks, but it’s not usually an easy process.

Getting verified on social media is one way brands build trust with their customers.

how to get verified on instagram ?

However, each social media platform has different requirements. Keeping track of them all is confusing, so we’ve created a handy guide on how to verify your account on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

Many social networks now offer verification to large influencers and brands. In most cases, the social media site will request some of your personal info to verify that you are who you say you are, and in return will place a small ‘official’ badge next to your name. This badge gives your audience trust in your account, in turn improving interaction and helping you build your following.

However, over the past year, some platforms have changed their attitude about verification and those iconic checkmark badges. The unintended consequence is that some users end up believing that a verified account is endorsed by the platform.

As you’ll see, different platforms attempt to address the verification process and avoid a full blown endorsement of the individual or brand.

Get Verified on Twitter

Twitter was the first social network to start issuing verifications. Verified accounts show a small blue checkmark next to their name, and the process for becoming verified is pretty easy: just make sure your account is completely filled out and send over examples of your web properties.

But we have some disappointing news for you.

Twitter has paused all new account verifications since early 2018

Yeah, you read that right. In February 2018, the micro-blogging network decided to pause verifications for new accounts while it worked on a new verification program.

Since then, no further details have been released, so we’ll have to sit tight and hope that 2020 brings the advent of a new Twitter verification program.

We’ll keep you updated.

Get Verified on Facebook

Facebook is the largest (and arguably most important) social networks for business. So naturally, it has a relatively straightforward verification process.

There are two types of Facebook verification: blue badges and gray badges.

Blue badges are only for the following categories of people:

Journalists

Popular Brand or Businesses

Government Officials

Celebrities

Media

Entertainment

Sports Companies

If you have a compelling reason to be verified, high-quality content, and a large amount of press surrounding your brand, you can submit for verification.

Once you’re verified, your brand will have a small blue checkbox next to its name. Unfortunately, however, this doesn’t carry over to its sister social network, Instagram.

To get verified, just do this:

Make sure your cover photo, logo, and profile info are completely up-to-date Fill out this form and wait for a response from Facebook

Gray badges are only for business pages, and were introduced in 2015 as a way for businesses to confirm they’re authentic. The approval process is much shorter (about 48 hours) and the requirements are a lot less stringent.

Get Verified on Youtube

how to get verified on YouTube ?

Did you know YouTube has a verification process?

It’s not as well known as some other platforms, and it’s different than the standard email verification process YouTube requires if you want to upload a video longer than 15 minutes.

We’re talking about the gray check mark that official channels of creators, artists, companies, or public figures verified by YouTube to help, “distinguish official channels from other channels with similar names on YouTube.”

You can normally apply for verification once you’ve surpassed 100,000 subscribers, but the program is currently down until the winter. This happened after proposed some changes to the verification process that frustrated creators and fans so much that the changes were promptly recalled.

The future of the verification program is currently a little up in the air. You can learn more about that here, but until they announce the new program, you can’t apply for verification. Stay tuned!



Get Verified on TikTok

As the successor to the now-defunct video platform Vine (RIP), TikTok blew up among the younger set for its fun, bite-sized videos. But it also attracted larger-than-life stars, which necessitated a verification program.

These days, there are two types of verification on TikTok: verified users and popular users. Becoming a verified user requires that you’re a person of note or an actual celebrity, so it’s probably out of your reach (for now!).

Becoming a popular user is easier, but more mysterious. The TikTok support team needs to pick you out as someone who consistently makes great content on the site. There isn’t a page where you apply for the status, it simply happens to you.



So, your best bet is to make fun content that people love and buzz about. Or, reach Rihanna-level stardom. Whichever comes first.



Get Verified on Instagram

Instagram launched its verification program in mid-2018. When you’re verified, a small blue checkmark will appear next to your name on the Instagram website and mobile app like on Twitter and Facebook.

Anyone can apply to be instagram verification however, you must be a public figure, celebrity, or huge brand in order to be approved.

The application process is process is pretty straightforward though, so it’s worth a shot. Here’s how to do it: