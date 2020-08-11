William S. Burroughs’ “Naked Lunch” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of American writer William S. Burroughs’ novel “Naked Lunch” has recently been published by Hirmand Publications.

The book has been translated into Persian by Farid Qadami.

First published 50 years ago, “Naked Lunch” is a dark, wild ride through the terror of heroin addiction and withdrawal, filled with paranoia, and drug-fueled hallucinations.

In an introduction to the novel, Burroughs wrote that the book was a result of “detailed notes on sickness and delirium” that he took during his 15 years of heroin addiction.

As he explained in a 1985 interview, “It was just my character. I always was attracted to the run-down, or the old or the offbeat.”

Since its original publication in Paris in 1959, “Naked Lunch” has become one of the most important novels of the twentieth century.

Exerting its influence on the relationship of art and obscenity, it is one of the books that redefined not just literature but American culture.

For the Burroughs enthusiast and the neophyte, this volume, which contains final-draft typescripts, numerous unpublished contemporaneous writings by Burroughs, his own later introductions to the book and his essay on psychoactive drugs, is a valuable and fresh experience of a novel that has lost none of its relevance or satirical bite.

Burroughs was born in St. Louis in 1914 and lived in Chicago, New York, Texas, Paris, Tangier, London and Lawrence, Kansas where he died in August 1997.

He was the author of numerous books, including “The Soft Machine”, “Nova Express”, “The Ticket that Exploded” and “The Wild Boys”, and was inducted as a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of American writer William S. Burroughs’ novel “Naked Lunch”.

RM/MMS/YAW