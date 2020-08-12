Ardebil historic bazaar to undergo restoration

TEHRAN – Zanjirlu covered passage of the Safavid-era (1501-1736) bazaar of Ardebil in northwest Iran will undergo some rehabilitation works, CHTN reported.

TO protect and revive the historical texture of the bazaar of Ardebil, parts of it including its covered passages, will be restored, provincial tourism chief Nader Fallahi announced on Tuesday.

The experts and restorers will try their best to preserve the originality and the historical appearance of the complex, the official added.

In the Iranian culture, bazaars have been traditional public spaces in the Iranian cities with great contributions to commercial activities in the urban life meanwhile their extended activates can be traced to social, cultural, political, and religious roles.

The Safavid dynasty was one of the most significant ruling dynasties of the country, often considered the beginning of modern Iranian history. It overthrew many of the chaos that existed in Iran at the time and established a religious government.

During the Safavid era, Ardebil had a special prestige and enjoyed a remarkable political, social, and cultural status.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, whose altitude averages 3,000 meters above sea level, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

ABU/MG

