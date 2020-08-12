“Sound of a Wild Snail Eating” echoes at Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Elisabeth Tova Bailey’s novel “Sound of a Wild Snail Eating” has been published by Nashre No Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Kaveh Feizollahi.

In a work that beautifully demonstrates the rewards of closely observing nature, Bailey shares an inspiring and intimate story of her encounter with a Neohelix albolabris, a common woodland snail in this book.

While an illness keeps her bedridden, Bailey watches a wild snail that has taken up residence on her nightstand. As a result, she discovers the solace and sense of wonder that this mysterious creature brings and comes to a greater understanding of her own place in the world.

Intrigued by the snail’s molluscan anatomy, cryptic defenses, clear decision making, hydraulic locomotion, and courtship activities, Bailey becomes an astute and amused observer, offering a candid and engaging look into the curious life of this underappreciated small animal.

“The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating” is a remarkable journey of survival and resilience, showing the readers how a small part of the natural world can illuminate human existence, while providing an appreciation.

The book received the 2012 William Saroyan International Prize for Nonfiction, a 2011 John Burroughs Medal Award for Distinguished Natural History, a 2010 National Outdoor Book Award in Natural History Literature and a Gold Award from Foreword Book of the Year for Memoir.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Elisabeth Tova Bailey’s book “Sound of a Wild Snail Eating”.

RM/MMS