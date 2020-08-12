Industry ministry inks 7 MOUs with local bodies to support SMEs

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry has signed seven memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for cooperation with various organizations and institutions in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on the occasion of the National SMEs Day (Tuesday).

The ministry has also unveiled six new electronic systems and website aimed at facilitating the activities of the country’s SMEs, IRIB reported.

As reported, the mentioned MOUs were signed with the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology, Islamic Azad University, Industrial Management Institute, Bank of Industry and Mine, Permanent Export and Investment Center of Iran, Industrial Engineers Basij Organization, and the Association of Iranian Food Industry Machinery Manufacturers.

The mentioned six systems and portals of electronic services also include a land allocation system, a service desk system, a business clinic system, a technological needs addressing system, a business cluster identification system and an admission system for applicants in training courses.

Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry has been following new strategies to support domestic production in various areas and the country’s SMEs, as a major player in the country’s productive sector, are at the heart of these new strategies.

In this regard, Industry Ministry paid 335.77 trillion rials (nearly $7.99 billion) to SMEs and semi-finished industrial projects with an over 60 percent physical progress during the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

In line with the industry ministry policies, Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) has taken serious measures for supporting this sector and one of the major programs that ISIPO is following regarding the SMEs is reviving idle units and helping them to get back into the business to increase the country’s domestic production and to boost exports to the neighboring countries.

Holding training courses, supporting SMEs' participation in international exhibitions, supporting SMEs research and study projects, and supporting knowledge-based SMEs are some other programs that ISIPO is following to help SMEs expand their activities.

EF/MA