Exports by Iranian SMEs exceed $1.6b in Mar.-Dec.

TEHRAN - Iranian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) exported more than $1.6 billion worth of commodities in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2019), IRNA reported, quoting an official with Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO).

“Foodstuff, household appliances, polymer and plastic materials, chemicals, rugs, leather, and handbags were among the most exported commodities,” ISIPO’s Deputy Director for Small Industries Asghar Mosaheb told IRNA.

Helping set up export management companies and forming export consortiums are two of the major activities ISIPO is undertaking to improve SMEs’ exports, according to Mosaheb.

“Up to date, 72 export consortiums and 65 export management companies have been formed and are operating across the country,” he added.

He further noted that the presence of Iranian SMEs in international exhibitions could help them establish their products in the global markets so ISIPO is also organizing workshops for export consortiums and export management companies to familiarize them with the basics, principles, and legalities of exports.

Back in August 2019, the head of ISIPO announced that over 33,000 SMEs are currently active in Iran of which 1,100 are exporting their products and services to foreign destinations.

According to Mohsen Salehinia, currently, 43,650 SMEs are based in over 800 industrial parks across the country, of which nearly 78 percent or 33,800 are active.

One of the major programs that ISIPO is following regarding the SMEs is reviving idle units and helping them to get back into the business to increase the country’s domestic production and to boost exports to the neighboring countries.

Holding training courses, supporting SMEs' participation in international exhibitions, supporting SMEs research and study projects, and supporting knowledge-based SMEs are some other programs that ISIPO is following to help SMEs expand their activities, according to Salehinia.

EF/MA