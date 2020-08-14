TEDPIX drops 2% in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), which is Iran’s major stock exchange, fell two percent in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), IRNA reported.

The index, which had hit the record high of two million points on August 2, closed at 1.975 million points in the previous week.

As reported, the indices of Iran Khodro Investment Development Company, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, Ghadir Investment Company, Bank Saderat, Mobarakeh Steel Company, and Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company were the major contributors to the index’s rise in the past week.

TEDPIX, which had been experiencing an unprecedented trend of rising over the recent months, experienced several days of drop in the past week.

The index had surpassed two million points on August 2 and through gaining 45,672 points it stood at 2.007 million, notching up another outstanding record in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20).

The index had hit the record high of 1.5 million points on June 30, and then it climbed half a million points in just one month to hit the record high of two million.

