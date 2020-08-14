Iron Age jug seized in Zanjan

TEHRAN – Iranian police have recently confiscated a pre-historical clay jug, estimated to date from the Iron Age, from an antique dealer in Zachkan village in northwestern Zanjan province.

The pea-green jug with two vertical handles and a flat bottom, which was perfectly intact, was handed over to the tourism ministry for further assessments by the cultural heritage experts, provincial tourism chief Amir Arjmand announced on Friday, CHTN reported.

The accused person was detained in this regard and surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, the official added.

Iron Age is in fact final technological and cultural stage in the Stone–Bronze–Iron Age sequence. The date of the full Iron Age, in which this metal, for the most part, replaced bronze in implements and weapons, varied geographically, beginning in West Asia and southeastern Europe about 1200 BC but in China not until about 600 BC, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

Although in West Asia iron had limited use as a scarce and precious metal as early as 3000 BC, there is no indication that people at that time recognized its superior qualities over those of bronze.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

