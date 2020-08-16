“The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of American writer Leslie Connor’s novel “The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle” has been published by Ofoq Publications in Tehran.

The book has been rendered into Persian by Bita Ebrahimi.

The novel is a deeply poignant and beautifully crafted story about self-reliance, redemption and hope.

This middle-grade novel is an excellent choice for young readers in grades 5 to 6, especially during homeschooling. It’s a fun way to keep children entertained and engaged while not in the classroom.

This book centers on Mason Buttle who is the biggest, sweatiest kid in his grade, and everyone knows he can barely read or write. Mason’s learning disabilities are compounded by grief. Fifteen months ago, Mason’s best friend, Benny Kilmartin, turned up dead in the Buttle family’s orchard.

An investigation drags on, and Mason, honest as the day is long, can’t understand why Lieutenant Baird won’t believe the story Mason has told about that day.

Both Mason and his new friend, tiny Calvin Chumsky, are relentlessly bullied by the other boys in their neighborhood, so they create an underground haven for themselves. When Calvin goes missing, Mason finds himself in trouble again. He’s desperate to figure out what happened to Calvin and, eventually, Benny. But will anyone believe him?

“Waiting for Normal”, “All Rise for the Honorable Perry T. Cook”, “The Things You Kiss Goodbye” and “Crunch” are among other books by the critically acclaimed author.

Photo: Front cover of the English version of “The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle” written by Leslie Connor.

