Book on Iranian war veteran Abbas Varamini published in Arabic 

TEHRAN – The Al-Maaref Islamic Cultural Association in Lebanon has recently released the Arabic translation of a book on Iranian martyr Abbas Varamini, the commander of 27th Mohammad Rasulullah Division in Tehran.

Entitled “In the Tumult of Silence”, the book has been written by Javad Kalateh-Arabi.

The original book was published in Iran in winter 2018 and a few months later its second edition came out.

Varamini was an educated individual different from his companions. He was a coordinator in the process of capturing the American Embassy in Tehran.

After the formation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), there was a necessity to recruit experienced experts and forces, and Varamini entered IRGC and later participated in several operations during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

He was martyred during an operation on the Panjvein frontline in November 1983.

The book contains four seasons named “Unforgettable District”, “Years of Tension”, “Towards the University of Frontline” and “In the Tumult of Silence”.

The book was selected for Arabic translation in a book fair held in Beirut last year.

Photo: A copy of the Arabic translation of “In the Tumult of Silence” on Iranian war veteran Abbas Varamini.

