WHO strengthens Iran’s response to COVID-19

TEHRAN – In an effort to strengthen Iran’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) delivered 100 ultrasound imaging machines to the Ministry of Health.

“These devices are important for the evaluation of COVID-19 patients. They will be delivered to many hospitals across the country to be installed in intensive care units and other wards that are treating patients with COVID-19. They have been sponsored by the State of Kuwait and the Government of Japan, at a total value of about $3 million, and we are grateful for their support,” Christoph Hamelmann, the WHO Representative in Iran, said.

“These 100 ultrasonography units, which have been provided by the WHO to strengthen the country’s COVID-19 response, will be sent to facilities affiliated with universities of medical sciences throughout the country according to a distribution list provided by the Ministry of Health,” Hooman Narimani, deputy for planning and program, the board of trustees for patients’ treatments with currency saving highlighted.

“These devices will address important needs of our health facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, and for that, we are especially grateful to WHO,” he added.

The Ministry of Health will soon start shipping the devices to hospitals across the country.

WHO has continuously supported the health system’s efforts in combat against the COVID-19 pandemic by providing personal protective equipment, medicines, and medical equipment.

Recently, the Organization delivered 16 CT scan machines to Iran, which were distributed among hospitals in different provinces of the country where they were urgently needed.

WHO has earlier sent an aircraft carrying tons of medical supplies and test kits along with a medical team to Iran in early March.

Also, it delivered a shipment of emergency medical supplies and medicine to Iran as part of COVID-19 response measures on March 24.

FB/MG