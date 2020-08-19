IPL: Do or Die Time

TEHRAN – On the last day of Iran Professional League (IPL), six teams will remain in the fight for the competition’s survival and three teams remain in the fight for AFC two quotas.

One of pars Jonoubi, Machine Sazi, Paykan, Saipa, Gol Gohar and Zob Ahan will join Shahin who were relegated to Azadegan League last week.

On the other hand, three teams will have to look for two places in the next season’s AFC Champions League.

Persepolis became the first team to qualify for the continental competition and now, Tractor, Sepahan and Foolad will fight for two places.

Esteghlal have also sealed a place in the event. The Blues will remain among top four even if they lose to already-relegated Shahin since Foolad and Tractor will meet on the last day and their result will guarantee Esteghlal’s place in the next season’s ACL.

All this will be decided on Thursday and it's the definition of do or die.



