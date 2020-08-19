Sheikh Fazlollah Noori Mosque in Tehran being restored, reinforced

TEHRAN – A team of cultural heritage experts, architects and restorers have commenced a project on Sheikh Fazlollah Noori Mosque in a bid to bring the centuries-old monument, which is located in downtown Tehran, back to its former glory.

The dome and colorful tiles, walls, and geometric ornamentations, pillars, and ceilings of the mosque are subject to the project, which is now complete by 20 percent, Seyyed Majid Ghamkhar, an official with Tehran Municipality, said on Tuesday.

The mosque is named after Hajj Sheikh Fazlollah Noori Tabarsi (1843-1909), a prominent Shia Muslim cleric who held many religious and political gatherings at the mosque. He was one of the leading scholars trying to establish the Persian Constitutional Revolution that took place between 1905 and 1911. The revolution paved the way for a fundamental change in Persia (Iran), heralding the modern era.

AFM/MG