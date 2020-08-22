Iranian play “Evening Melody” to go on stage at LimeFest 2020

TEHRAN – “The Evening Melody”, a play written by Iranian writer Mahsa Talebi, will be staged at the LimeFest 2020, which is currently underway in New York.

The play will be presented on stage by the New York-based Iranian director Deniz Khateri on Sunday at 2 pm ET through CyberTank.

“The Evening Melody” is a short virtual performance between Iran and the U.S. Khateri has designed and produced it to experiment with the online theater medium.

It will have two performances, which happen simultaneously and the audience can watch both the Iranian version and the American version simultaneously while choosing the language they want to hear.

Deniz is experimenting with audience participation in a virtual theater, as well as the role of language and culture in theater, and how different aesthetics based on geography changes a production.

The American version will be performed by Merlix Ventura, and Sarvenaz Nankeli is the performer of the Iranian version.

Photo: A poster for “The Evening Melody”.

