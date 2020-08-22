Hamedaniha Hussainiya: wearing costumes of Saqqas

TEHRAN - From the first day of the lunar month of Muharram, Hamedaniha Hussainiya holds mourning ceremonies for twenty days.

The hussainiya is located on Rey Street after the Rey Bridge. A special ritual is held on Ashura and Tasua at this place. On the ninth day of Muharram (Tasua), the men who are members of the hay'at (religious foundation) wear the costume of water-carriers and go to another hay'at near Sirus intersection (Hamedaniha Abbasieh Hussainiya).

As two hay'ats are from the same ethnics, they get together to hold mourning rituals. In this special ritual, the men in water-carrier costumes turning around the place for several times, reciting some eulogies for in commemoration of Abbas ibn Ali (AS), brother of Imam Hussein (AS) known as the water-carrier in Ashura incident. In the end, the eulogist in Abbasieh recites a poem and the ceremony ended.

On Ashura, Hamedaniha Hussainiya hosts the mourners in water-carrier costumes from Abbasieh hay'at toward Rey Street. The Hussainiya has some guests who are not originally from Hamedan city but those who like this type of mourning. Sheikh Hossein Ansarian is amongst speakers on Ashura at this place.

The reason for being special: special ritual on Tasua and Ashura*