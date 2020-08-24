VAR to be used in ACL from quarters

TEHRAN - The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used from the quarterfinals stage of the 2020 AFC Champions League, Asia’s soccer governing body said on Monday.



It's the first time that VAR will be introduced in the AFC’s Club Competitions. It was first used in Asian soccer last year from the Round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup, which was held in the United Arab Emirates.



The system was successfully implemented across all 32 matches at the AFC U23 Championship Thailand 2020 in January, the-afc.com wrote.



Having organized numerous VAR courses and seminars since March 2017, the AFC has a proven track record in the implementation of the VAR system which has been endorsed by both FIFA and the IFAB.

Additionally, to further strengthen the AFC’s capabilities in the VAR system application in the AFC Champions League, a virtual AFC VAR Information Officer (VIO) Workshop 2020 will be organized on August 26 to ensure VIOs are well informed on the latest VAR developments.

The VAR system, which aims to provide minimum interference with maximum benefit, is limited to four game-changing decisions or incidents, specifically - goal or no goal, penalty-kicks, direct red cards and mistaken identity decisions.

Four Iranian teams Esteghlal, Persepolis, Sepahan and Shahr Khodro are present at the ACL group stage.