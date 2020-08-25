Restoration begins on Boroujerdi-ha House in central Iran

TEHRAN – A new round of restoration work has recently commenced on Boroujerdi-ha House, a 19th-century merchant mansion that is now one of the major travel destinations in the oasis city of Kashan, central Iran.

With a budget of 500 million rials (some $12,000 at the official rate of 42,000 rials), the project involves cleaning, strengthening and reconstructing the plasterwork, which was damaged by rain, wind and air pollution, according to Mehran Sarmadian who presides over Kashan’s office for the cultural heritage and tourism.

Locally known as Khaneh-ye Boroujerdi-ha, the traditional house has been inscribed on the National Heritage list. It bears aesthetic significance due to its rich architectural layout and designs that include abundant molded ornaments, intricate plasterwork, murals, glasswork, mirrorwork, and woodwork.

Elaborately decorated, its courtyard is laid out around a central fountain pool which sits below ground level in order to help reduce the ambient temperature.

The mansion originally consisted of two sections, an inner part dedicated to only immediate family and an outer part where guests are entertained but today the latter is usually open to the public.

The historical monument was inscribed on the National Heritage list in 1975.

An alluring destination, Kashan boasts a bunch of architectural wonders, an atmospheric covered bazaar, boutique hotels, and a UNESCO-registered garden.

Many travelers opt to bypass the delightful oasis city that is sprawled on the edge of the Dasht-e Kavir on their journeys between Tehran and Isfahan provinces.

ABU/MG

