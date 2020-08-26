Russia calls U.S. attempt to trigger snapback counterproductive

TEHRAN - Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, has said that the United States’ attempt to trigger the snapback mechanism and restore sanctions against Iran is counterproductive for the entire UN.

“Private view: it is regrettable that US tried to trigger sanctions snapback without any justification and against elementary common sense. No sympathy, but no gloating. It was counterproductive not only for US but for entire UN. It is high time to stop this endeavor,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

The president of the UN Security Council, Indonesia, said on Tuesday it was "not in the position to take further action" on a U.S. bid to trigger a return of all UN sanctions on Iran because there is no consensus in the 15-member body, The New York Times reported.

Thirteen council members expressed their opposition on Friday, arguing that Washington's move is void given it is using a process agreed under a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that it quit two years ago.

Indonesia's UN Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, council president for August, was responding to a question from Russia and China on the issue during a meeting on the Middle East.

Last week, Washington officially informed the UN Security Council it is demanding the restoration of all UN sanctions on Iran, insisting that the U.S. has the legal right to “snap back” UN sanctions even though U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal confirmed by the UN Security Council under the resolution 2231.

Other parties to the nuclear deal, including Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany, have voiced strong opposition to Washington’s push for sanctions on Iran.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that should the so-called snapback mechanism is triggered, Iran’s response will be “definitely decisive”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s response to any violation of Resolution 2231 and Barjam (the nuclear deal) will be carried out by [Iran’s] Supreme National Security Council, and this has been sent to the head of different countries in a previous letter,” Khatibzadeh said during his first official press briefing.

Russia's ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations warned on Tuesday against the U.S. move, saying it could only damage the credibility of the UN.

“Once again: US attempts to trigger snapback can damage the UNSC, including in the field of sanctions. So far UN sanctions sometimes were not fully implemented, but their validity wasn’t questioned. Snapback can change everything. Is that what U.S. wants to achieve? We don’t,” Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted.

On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said that the push will get nowhere and will only undermine the UN Security Council’s authority.

