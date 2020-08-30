Movies from Iran win awards at Hiroshima Intl. Animation Festival

TEHRAN – Three Iranian films have been honored at the 18th Hiroshima International Animation Festival this year, the organizers have announced.

The acclaimed short “Am I a Wolf?” by Iranian director Amir-Hushang Moin has won the Hiroshima Prize.

The jury praised the animation for its distinction between reality, theater and film.

“The film is blurred by the outstanding and beautiful sound; a work full of suspense, adapted from the fairy tale ‘Wolves and the Seven Goats’,” the jury said in their statement last week.

Produced at Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), the movie tells the story of a group of children who perform the familiar story of the wolf and the yearlings in school as a puppet show. The nanny goat grieving for its yearlings and the angry wolf in its solitude face each other.

“Crab”, also an IIDCYA production by director Shiva Sadeq-Asadi, has received an International Jury Special Prize.

“It is a cruel story that makes our heart burst. It reveals the brutal nature of humans,” the jury said.

The movie tells the story of a shy schoolboy who is interested in performing in a play with his school’s theater troupe. But the only part offered to him is to play the role of a crab.

“Divinity” (Malakout) by director Fernush Abedi has won the Excellence Award.

“An extremely high respect for doll animation and the enthusiasm for reconstruction by making full use of a computer is a challenging work strongly felt from all of the screen. The production of the classic horror movie, the texture of the doll, which was unlikely to occur, and the high quality of the art settings were both above the standard and the original style was being established,” the jury commented.

It is a horror film about a pianist, who has lost one of his hands and can’t play the piano anymore. Doctors decide to transplant a dead criminal’s hand to his body. The pianist with his new hand starts killing people.

Moreover, the Grand Prix of the festival went to “Daughter” by Dahlia Castieva from Czech.

“Each of the simple gestures of the dolls, which is caused by the disturbing and sometimes violent camerawork, was a shocking animation experience we had never seen before. However, what is drawn is a human play that depicts the heartfelt interaction of a daughter and father who pass each other while thinking about each other,” the jury said.

Photo: A scene from “Malakout” by Iranian director Farnush Abedi.

RM/MMS/YAW