Peace deal with UAE will not stop dissolution of Israel: MP

TEHRAN - A senior Iranian lawmaker condemned on Saturday a normalization deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, saying such a deal will not prevent the collapse of Israel.

“This disgraceful agreement will not only not serve the sinister interests of the Zionist regime, but will also lead to further discredit and humiliation of the supporters of the U.S. in the region's public opinion, and will result in nothing but political scandal for them,” Hussein Nooshabadi, the head of Parliament’s International Diplomacy and National Interests Commission, told Islamic Consultative Assembly News Agency (ICANA) on Saturday.

Nooshabadi said the normalization deal will not prevent “the downfall and the destruction of the occupying regime” of Israel, adding that “the process of the dissolution of Israel will not be stopped by such agreements.”

He also condemned the deal, saying it will not serve the interests of Islamic countries and the people of the region.

On August 13, the UAE and Israel reached a deal to fully normalize their bilateral relations. The deal, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, sparked a wave of outrage around the region and fuelled anti-normalization sentiments. The Palestinians across the political spectrum strongly condemned the deal.

SM/PA