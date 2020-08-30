‘Sympathetic Iran’ to donate more 6m food packages

TEHRAN – A national campaign called Iran-e Hamdel (literally meaning sympathetic Iran) will distribute 6 million warm foods to help the financially struggling families during forty days from Tasua (the ninth day of Muharram) to Arbaeen.

The first phase of the campaign was launched at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan (April 23) aiming to provide financial assistance to the needy affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has collected 1.5 trillion rials (nearly $35 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials).

The second phase of the sympathetic Iran movement with the aim of cooking and distributing warm foods among the deprived started on Eid al-Ghadir Khumm (August 9) and will continue until the end of Safar (the second month of the lunar-based Islamic calendar).

Iranian benefactors, charity centers, and religious organizations take part in the campaign by cash and kind contributions.

FB/MG