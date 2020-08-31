“Asho” wins jury award at Mexican DOQUMENTA

TEHRAN – Iranian short film “Asho” directed by Jafar Najafi has won the jury award at the DOQUMENTA International Documentary Film Festival in the Mexican city of Queretaro.

In a statement published on the closing day of the festival last week, the jury called the film an endearing story with a protagonist who, in addition, sports a great film culture.

“Asho” is about a shepherd boy who is obsessed with Hollywood movies and wants to become an actor.

Last year, “Asho” received the award for best short documentary in the international competition section of the 13th Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major documentary film festival.

The DOQUMENTA International Documentary Film Festival has the vision of expanding and offering exhibition spaces for documentary films.

Photo: A scene from “Asho” by director Jafar Najafi.

