No foreign pilgrim will be allowed to visit Iraq for Arbaeen

TEHRAN - Iranian Deputy Interior Minister Hossein Zolfaghari said on Tuesday that Iraq will not allow any foreign pilgrims to visit the country for Arbaeen due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking in a press briefing, Zolfaghari said in his contact with Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi on Monday, the ambassador told him that “the Iraqi officials have said due to the coronavirus their country will not accept foreign pilgrims this year.”

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, which is one of the largest religious gathering in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Shia Muslims and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Each year, a huge crowd of people flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rituals.

