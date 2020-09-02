“Normal People” comes to Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “Normal People” by Irish author Sally Rooney has been published by Shani Publications in Tehran.

The book has been rendered into Persian by Maryam Nafisiraad.

“Normal People” is the story of mutual fascination, friendship and love. It takes readers from that first conversation to the years beyond, in the company of two people who try to stay apart but find that they can’t.

The story is an exquisite tale of how a person can change another person’s life, a simple yet profound realization that unfolds beautifully over the course of the novel.

The story is about Connell and Marianne who grew up in the same small town, but the similarities end there. At school, Connell is popular and well-liked, while Marianne is a loner. But when the two strike up a conversation, awkward but electrifying, life-changing begins.

A year later, they’re both studying at Trinity College in Dublin. Marianne has found her feet in a new social world while Connell hangs at the sidelines, shy and uncertain. Throughout their years at university, Marianne and Connell circle one another, straying toward other people and possibilities but always magnetically, irresistibly drawn back together.

And as she veers into self-destruction and he begins to search for meaning elsewhere, each must confront how far they are willing to go to save the other.

Rooney was born in the west of Ireland in 1991. Her work has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times, Granta and the London Review of Books. She won the Sunday Times Young Writer of the Year Award in 2017.

She is the author of “Conversations with Friends” and the editor of the Irish literary journal, “The Stinging Fly”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Irish author Sally Rooney’s novel “Normal People”.

