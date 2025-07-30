Pezeshkian, Maduro vow strategic deepening as allies mark 75 years of solidarity

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro solidified their nations’ strategic alliance in a late Tuesday phone call, vowing to deepen cooperation across all sectors while condemning the recent Israeli campaign of aggression on Iranian sovereignty.

The leaders described their partnership as a critical bulwark against Western imperialism and hailed Iran’s “crushing response” to Israeli aggression.

President Pezeshkian expressed gratitude for Venezuela’s “principled, explicit, and courageous positions” in condemning Israel’s violations of Iran’s sovereignty.

He emphasized Tehran’s commitment to diplomacy while delivering a stark warning: “The United States’ irresponsible actions and betrayal of the diplomatic path paved the way for the Zionist regime’s aggression—a clear violation of all international laws. The Islamic Republic exercised its legitimate right to self-defense with a decisive response, and any future adventurism by this criminal regime will meet with firm retaliation.”

Backed by Washington, the Israeli regime launched a 12-day campaign of aggression against Iran on June 13, resulting in the martyrdom of more than 1,025 Iranians. This occurred despite ongoing indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, which led Iran to view the U.S.'s support and the bombing of its nuclear facilities as unlawful actions that “betrayed diplomacy.”

Iran retaliated with hundreds of missiles and drones targeting military, security, and economic sites in occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid U.S. base in Qatar.

During the Tuesday call, Maduro praised Iran’s resilience during the war: “The noble, honorable, and heroic nation of Iran stood firm against aggressions and inscribed a golden page in history. Your decisive response has doubled the motivation of independent nations seeking justice.”

He further said Iran’s resistance “shattered the myth of Zionist invincibility,” adding confidence that diplomatic efforts would yield “great agreements and lasting peace—the natural right of Iran and all West Asian nations.”

Maduro’s condemnation aligns with his earlier global appeals urging China, Russia, Turkey, and Arab states in the Persian Gulf to “support Iran’s legitimate pursuit of peace” and halt the Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “criminal attacks before it’s too late.”

Both leaders welcomed the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations as a springboard for enhanced cooperation in their phone call.

Maduro declared it “time to deepen bilateral relations and consolidate the strategic bonds between our governments and peoples.”

Pezeshkian endorsed Venezuela’s initiatives for a regional peace summit and a peace plan in West Asia, underscoring joint opposition to U.S. hegemony.

Iran and Venezuela have solidified their alliance with a 20-year cooperation roadmap signed in June 2022. This partnership covers energy, defense, agriculture, and tourism, with aspirations to significantly boost trade to targets like $20 billion annually.

Iran has supported Venezuela's oil sector by repairing refineries, including the El Palito refinery under a €110 million contract, and conducting oil swaps to circumvent U.S. sanctions. Direct flights by Conviasa, initiated in July 2022, further connect the nations.

Their shared stance against U.S. imperialism is underpinned by over 270 agreements. A Free Trade Agreement was finalized in June to eliminate tariffs and bypass Western sanctions. 289 active bilateral projects span various sectors, with Iranian exports to Venezuela reaching an estimated $40 million in 2024.

Energy cooperation includes Iranian fuel deliveries and refinery repair contracts. Military ties are notable, with Venezuela displaying Iranian-origin CM-90 anti-ship missiles in April 2024, which have a reported range of approximately 90 kilometers.