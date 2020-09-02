‘Iranian ports can become logistic centers in region’

TEHRAN- The ports of Iran can become the logistics centers of the region, an official with Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) stated.

Elaborating on the supports and facilities offered by the PMO for better and more activity of private sector in the country’s ports, Farhad Montaser Kouhsari, the deputy head of PMO for the ports and economic affairs, said that different activities including those related to the minerals, crude oil, chemical materials, edible oils, and general cargo loading and unloading is being more and more developed in the ports, which has increased the government and private sector’s demand for more investment makings in the ports.

MA/MA