Tehran hosting Royan International Twin Congress

TEHRAN – Tehran is hosting the 21st Royan International Twin Congress on Reproductive Biomedicine, which opened on Wednesday and will wrap up on Friday.

Organized by Royan Research Institute, the event will also host the 16th Congress on Stem Cell Biology and Technology on September 5-6.

Some 24 senior international researchers from 13 countries and 50 top Iranian researchers will give lectures on the topics of the meeting during the 5-day event.

This year, the congress received 170 papers, 150 of which have been approved. On the second day, Royan International Research Award winners will award 4 researchers with a certificate, the symbol of the Royan Award.

So far, one thousand individuals have applied to attend the congress.

Royan Congress intended to hold the 21st Twin Congress online while celebrating twenty years of experience as the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the model of face-to-face meetings all around the world.

This year, the event’s main objective is to preserve and enhance the connections of researchers and practitioners from all over the world despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

