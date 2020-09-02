U.S. cannot initiate process of reinstating UN sanctions: China

TEHRAN – Chinese Mission to UN said in a tweet on Wednesday that the United States cannot initiate process of reinstating UN sanctions on Iran under the 2231 resolution which endorses the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

“A fruitful meeting of #JCPOA Joint Commission at a critical juncture. All participants reaffirmed the importance of preserving the agreement and its full implementation. It is the common belief that US cannot initiate the process of reinstating UN sanctions under #UNSCR2231,” said the tweet.

Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua also said in a tweet on Wednesday, “It is the common belief that US cannot initiate the process of reinstating UN sanctions under #UNSCR2231.”

JCPOA Joint Commission convened in Vienna on Tuesday. The meeting was held while the U.S. is being isolated due to its illegal moves to extend arms embargo against Iran or return the UN sanctions against the country. The measures by the Trump administration are intended to completely destroy the nuclear deal.

Helga Schmid, secretary general of the European External Action Service (EEAS), wrote on Tuesday that the parties to the nuclear deal are “united in resolve” to preserve the agreement.

“Just finished chairing #JCPOA Joint Commission. Important to see that participants are united in resolve to preserve the #IranDeal and find a way to ensure full implementation of the agreement despite current challenges,” Schmid tweeted after the meeting.

NA/PA