Only kneeling on Palestinians’ neck has been normalized, Zarif says

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that the only thing that has been normalized is “kneeling on the Palestinians’ neck”.

Zarif made the remarks in a message on Twitter, posting a photo which shows an Israeli soldier kneels on a Palestinian protester’s neck.

Without caring about the injustices against the fellow Palestinians, the United Arab Emirates has taken steps to fully normalize ties with Israel.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, asserted on Tuesday that the UAE has betrayed the Islamic world by deciding to establish ties with the Zionist regime of Israel.

“The United Arab Emirates betrayed the world of Islam, the Arab nations and the regional countries, and also Palestine,” the Leader stated during a virtual meeting with Education Ministry directors.

“Of course,” Ayatollah Khamenei predicted, “this situation will not last long, and the stain of shame will remain on the face of those who forgot the occupation of this country (Palestine) and the displacement of the Palestinian nation and allowed the Zionists into the region.”

He also said, “We hope the Emiratis will wake up soon and make up for this action.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has called the action a “strategic stupidity” by the UAE and Israel.

All Palestinian factions have censured the peace deal as a stab in the back of the oppressed nation. The agreement has also drawn angry reactions from Muslim countries and other supporters of the Palestinian cause against the Israeli occupation.

NA/PA

