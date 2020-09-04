Individual shareholders account for 60% of stock market’s trades

TEHRAN- The vice-chairman of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE)’s board of directors said that 60 percent of the trades are conducted by the individual shareholders at this exchange.

Making the remarks in a radio program, Mahmoud-Reza Khajeh-Nasir underlined that the individual shareholders have generally played a larger part in the capital market compared to the institutional shareholders in the current [Iranian calendar] year (began on March 20), IRIB reported.

A report released last week by Finance and Economic Affairs Ministry indicated that the number of trading accounts in Iran’s stock market has reached 48.5 million by the end of the last Iranian calendar month (August 21), while the figure was 9.086 million at the end of the same month in the past year.

The head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has said that 4.5 million new trading accounts have been opened in the country’s stock market during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21).

Hasan Qalibaf-Asl said it is while the number of trading accounts opened in the stock market was 820,000 in the past year and 50,000 in its preceding year.

The SEO head further announced that the new shareholders have entered the stock market with the average capital of 100 million rials (about $2,380) – 150 million rials (about $3,571).

It should be noted that in late February, SEO set new regulations for the opening of trading accounts for the new shareholders in the country’s stock market.

