“Dance with Me”, “Tsunami” receive nominations at Wales festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “Dance with Me” and “Tsunami” are competing for best film award in two different categories at the Wales International Film Festival.

“Dance with Me” directed by Sorsuh Sehat has received a nomination in the Feature Film category, while “Tsunami” by Milad Sadr-Ameli has been nominated in the Foreign Language Film Category.

“Dance with Me” is about Jahangir who invites his friends to his birthday party at his home. Everybody knows he is sick and dying, but the situation at the party makes his friends think about their own lives.

The film brought the award for best director to Sehat at the 37th Fajr International Film Festival in Tehran during February 2019.

It was also screened in the official competition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, which took place in the Estonian city in November.

The Feature Film category of the Wales festival also features “Fall Back Down” by Sara Beth Edwards from Canada, “Being Gavin” by Owen Elliott from Australia, “Shibil” by Nikola Bozadzhiev from Bulgaria and “Pasha” by Poojan H. Shah from India.

“Tsunami” is about Iranian taekwondo competitor Morteza Nejadi who agrees to be defeated in the Olympics 2002 due to some political reasons, and then he loses everything in his personal and professional life. After eight years, he is called back for another attempt on the national team, but he must face a stubborn, young world champion named Behdad Moqimi who is also known as Tsunami. But there is turmoil in his personal life, too.

The film is competing with “Her Name Is Xilan” by Han Wanfeng from China, and “The Eagle’s Nest” by Olivier Assoua and “Cutlass” by Burri-Taka Bolalima, both from Cameroon.

Due to the Welsh COVID-19 restrictions and public safety, the 4th Wales International Film Festival (WalesIFF) will announcement winners virtually on September 17. The winners will later be invited to a mini celebration event in 2021.

Photo: A scene from “Dance with Me” by Sorsuh Sehat.

