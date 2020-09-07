Export from Kermanshah province increases 9%

TEHRAN- Exports from Iran’s western Kermanshah province rose nine percent in terms of weight during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21), compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to a provincial official.

Khalil Heidari, the director-general of Kermanshah Customs Administration, said 2.23 million tons of goods have been exported from the province during the five-month period of this year, Mehr news agency reported.

The official put the value of exported products at $902.14 million, indicating one percent growth year on year.

As announced by Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mirashrafi, the value of Iran’s non-oil trade during the first five months of the current year has reached $24.6 billion, about $5 billion more than the figure for the first four months.

The official has said that the significant increase in the value of trade indicates that the negative impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on Iran's foreign trade has alleviated.

“The impact of the pandemic on Iran’s trade has decreased from 54 percent in late March to 27 percent in August,” Mirashrafi said.

As reported, in the mentioned five months, Iran imported $13.7 billion worth of goods, while exporting $10.9 billion.

The volume of traded goods was estimated at about 52 million tons, of which over 38 million tons were related to exports and about 13.8 million tons were imported goods.

