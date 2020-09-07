Iran, New Zealand hold cooperation commission meeting

TEHRAN – Iran and New Zealand held their 7th cooperation commission meeting on Monday.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his New Zealand counterpart chaired the meeting held through videoconference.

Various topics, including bilateral political and economic issues, sanctions, latest developments around the 2015 nuclear deal, exchange of experiences in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, and the two countries’ position on regional and international issues were discussed during the meeting.

Araghchi thanked the New Zealand government for supporting the nuclear deal and welcomed its membership in the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors.

He also expressed Iran’s readiness to maintain and boost the trade ties with New Zealand with new mechanisms under the pressure of sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak.

