Rouhani urges officials to support investment in stock market

TEHRAN - Pointing to the fall of the stock market in recent weeks, President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said it is natural that the stock market faces ups and downs but shareholders should have a long-term view of the market.

However, Rouhani asked the stock market officials to guard the people's investment in the capital market.

The president also said protecting the health of the people as the country if fighting the coronavirus pandemic and severe sanctions "is very important".

Rouhani also pointed to the opening of schools on Saturday, saying, "Today's discussion is science, culture, and education of students. An important principle for us is that the health of students is a priority, the second issue is that students get their educations, these are very difficult for students and families. At the same time, there is no compulsion. We do not compel any family or student to spend the school year through in-person training."

A considerable percentage of the families are worried about sending their children to schools in fear of the coronavirus. On Tuesday, both the education minister and government spokesman said it is not obligatory for students to attend school.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani pointed to United States' relentless pressure on the Islamic Republic under the illusion of bringing Iran to its knees, saying, "The U.S. miscalculation from 2018 until today was based on the fact that it imagined it would bring the great nation of Iran to its knees by economic pressure and the imposition of oppressive sanctions."

However, Rouhani said the years 2018 and 2019 passed and the Iranians resisted against all the pressures.

"Of course, they have made trouble for us, but the Americans will not achieve their goal."