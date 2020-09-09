Decoration pieces of UNESCO-tagged Ali Qapu being documented, restored

TEHRAN- A documentation and restoration project has been commenced on over 40 pieces of decoration used in the 16th-century Ali Qapu Palace, an element of the UNESCO-registered Imam Square in Isfahan, central Iran.

More than 40 years ago, a number of decoration pieces were removed by an Italian institute, which along with other newly removed parts are being studied, documented, and restored, and after the project is carried out completely, the pieces will be installed in their main locations, Fariba Khatabakhsh, director of the World Heritage site, said on Wednesday.

Best known as Naghsh-e Jahan Sq. (literary meaning “Image of the World”), the property is hemmed on four sides by magnificent buildings: to the east, the Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque; to the west, the palace of Ali Qapu; to the north, the portico of Qeyssariyeh; and to the south, the eminent the Imam Mosque.

The profusion of tree-lined boulevards, Persian gardens, and important Islamic buildings give Isfahan a highly touristic appeal that is unmatched by many other Iranian cities. In addition, the city is home to many versatile artisans who underpin its reputation as a living museum of traditional culture.

Iranians have long termed Isfahan “Nesf-e Jahan”, which literary means “Half of the World”.

