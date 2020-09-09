TEDPIX falls 13,684 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 13,684 points to 1.556 million on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

As reported, 8.25 billion securities worth 106.489 trillion rials (about $2.535 billion) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 12,142 points and the second market’s index fell 19,005 points.

TEDPIX dropped five percent to 1.631 million points at the end of the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

The index had also experienced a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 28, an 11.3-percent drop in the week ended on August 21, and a two-percent fall in the week ended on August 14.

It should be mentioned that TEDPIX had hit the record high of two million points on August 2, and while it had been experiencing an unprecedented trend of rising over the recent months, it witnessed several days of drop in the past four weeks.

While Iran’s stock market has not received any external shocks such as those form the foreign currency exchange rate, inflation, parallel markets, and international issues, some internal factors have caused the recent drops in this market.

