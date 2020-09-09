‘West should fulfil its obligations under nuclear deal’

TEHRAN - Mojtaba Zonnour, the chairman of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee who met with French Ambassador to Tehran Philippe Thiebaud on Wednesday, said that the Western countries should fulfil their obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA.

Violation of the deal to accompany the United States in imposing sanctions on Iran is unacceptable, he added.

Elsewhere, he said that security and stability in the region should be established by the regional countries without any foreign interference.

Thiebaud, for his part, said that France opposes the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal, adding that consultation among the parties can help keep the deal.

NA/PA

