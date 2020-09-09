Jaghoor Baghoor, the delicious taste of lamb’s pluck, made intangible cultural heritage

TEHRAN – The traditions know-how of cooking Jaghoor Baghoor, the delicious taste of lamb’s pluck, has been added to the intangible cultural heritage for local communities in Zanjan province, west central Iran.

The Iranian-style sautéed liver dish is usually made with sheep liver, but beef liver should work too. It is a traditional food long been served in Zanjan.

The secret to get a good taste is to use turmeric spices to mask the liver’s strong smell and flavor. The dish is quick to be made but at the same time it is good enough to be served to guests.

Ingredients are one whole sheep’s liver; one whole lung; onions; oil, as much as needed for frying; turmeric; water; potatoes; salt and pepper; and pomegranate paste or lime juice.

AFM/