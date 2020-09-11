9/11: The mother of all Big Lies

They’re a longstanding U.S. tradition, dating from the 19th century.

They enabled annexation of Texas. Half of Mexico followed.

The U.S. became Cuba’s colonial power. Controlling the Philippines, Guam, Samoa, Hawaii, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Canal Zone, Puerto Rico and other territories came next.

In 1917, Woodrow Wilson manipulated public sentiment with Big Lies. They turned most Americans into raging German haters, giving Wilson got the war he wanted.

Franklin Roosevelt manipulated Japan to attack Pearl Harbor, convincing a pacifist Congress and public to support what became WW II.

Washington and Seoul conspired against Pyongyang. Numerous 1949/1950 cross-border incursions provoked its June response. Harry Truman got the war he wanted.

Preemptive U.S. war on North Vietnam followed the August 1964 Gulf of Tonkin false flag. Congress authorized war without declaring it.

David Ray Griffin explained that numerous highly qualified “physicists, chemists, architects, engineers, pilots, former military officers, and former intelligence officials reject the 9/11 myth.” Ronald Reagan’s 1983 Grenada invasion had nothing to do with rescuing U.S. medical students.

It was all about replacing leftist New Jewel Movement governance with subservient pro-Western rule.

In December 1989, manufactured incidents precipitated America’s Panama invasion.

Former U.S. ally Manuel Noriega was deposed for forgetting who’s boss.

In August 1990, Washington colluded with Kuwait’s al-Sabah monarchy. Saddam Hussein was entrapped to invade.

In January 1991, the Persian Gulf War followed. Decades of wars, occupation, and destruction of the “cradle of civilization” followed.

The 9/11 mother of all Big Lies was planned, orchestrated and launched as a pretext for endless U.S. wars that followed.

One country after another in West Asia, Central Asia, and North Africa was ravaged, destroyed, colonized, and exploited.

Homeland wars target Muslims, people of color, Latino immigrants and working Americans.

Award-winning author David Ray Griffin researched 9/11 exhaustively, earlier discussing what he called “9/11: The Myth and the Reality,” saying: “It would seem, for many reasons, that the official story of 9/11, which has served as a religious myth in the intervening years (and still does), is a myth in the pejorative sense of a story that does not correspond to reality.”

Later Griffin discussed 21 reasons to question the 9/11 Big Lie.

The FBI admitted it “ha(d) no hard evidence connecting” 9/11 to bin Laden or other Arabs.

So-called alleged devout Muslim hijackers drank heavily, frequented strip clubs and paid for sex.

Technology in 2001 made cell phone calls above 30,000 feet impossible.

The FBI falsely claimed Mohamed Atta’s luggage left behind contained “decisive evidence” about Al Qaeda’s responsibility for the attacks.

Passports allegedly found at United 93’s crash site were fake.

Alleged hijackers weren’t aboard the four fateful flights.

U.S. standard operating intercept procedures weren’t followed.

Then Transportation Secretary Norman Mineta said Dick Cheney “apparently confirmed a stand-down order” prior to an alleged plane striking the Pentagon.

The 9/11 whitewash commission deleted Mineta’s comment from its official report.

Secret Service agents let GW Bush remain at a Sarasota, FL school for 30 minutes after learning about the second twin tower strike.

Standard procedure calls for securing the U.S. president’s safety immediately in case of potential danger.

Jet fuel doesn’t heat high enough to melt or cause rigid steel columns to collapse.

It’s “scientifically impossible.”

Controlled demolitions destroyed both towers. Building 7 fell the same way later in the day.

The BBC reported Building 7’s collapse 30 minutes before it came down — clearly having advance word on what was coming to be on the scene to report it.

Griffin explained that numerous highly qualified “physicists, chemists, architects, engineers, pilots, former military officers, and former intelligence officials reject the 9/11 myth.”

Former NATO commander U.S. General Wesley Clark said with no public debate or acknowledgement, hardliners in Washington usurped power pre-and-post-9/11.

Days after the 9/11 attacks, Clark learned from Pentagon commanders of U.S. plans to attack and “destroy the governments in seven countries.”

In October 2001, Afghanistan and Yemen came first, followed by Iraq, Syria and Libya.

Other countries on the U.S. regional target list include Iran, Lebanon, Somalia and Sudan.

Weeks after the Soviet Union’s December 1991 dissolution, the so-called Wolfowitz doctrine shaped U.S. geopolitics, stating: “Our first objective is to prevent the re-emergence of a new rival, either on the territory of the former Soviet Union or elsewhere, that poses a threat on the order of that posed formerly by the Soviet Union.” “This is a dominant consideration underlying the new regional defense strategy and requires that we endeavor to prevent any hostile power from dominating a region whose resources would, under consolidated control, be sufficient to generate global power.”

His doctrine was a declaration of endless wars against all sovereign independent countries not controlled by the U.S.

All nations attacked by the U.S. post-WW II were nonbelligerent states threatening no one. They and others on the U.S. target list for regime change are targeted for not subordinating their sovereign rights to U.S. interests.

The October 2001 Afghan war had nothing to do with capturing or killing Osama bin Laden who was ill, slowing dying in a Pakistani hospital, and had nothing to do with 9/11. He died in December 2001, reported by Western media at time. Obama didn’t kill him in May 2011 as falsely reported.

US endless wars have nothing to do with waging war on terrorism policymakers in Washington support, using ISIS, al Qaeda and likeminded jihadists as proxy forces against designated enemy states.

US wars are all about advancing its imperium, aiming to colonize and control planet earth, its resources and populations.

Today is the most perilous time in world history because of U.S. rage for unchallenged global dominance.

The good news is that the U.S. is a nation in decline like all other empires in world history. It’s because of its imperial arrogance, endless wars against invented enemies, and an unwillingness to change.