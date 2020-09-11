Copper anode output rises 6% in 5 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- Production of the copper anode in Iran has risen six percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21), from the same period of time in the previous year, IRNA reported.

As reported, 149,233 tons of the product has been produced in the five-month period of this year.

Copper anode output stood at 28,031 tons in the fifth month of this year, which was 24 percent higher than the figure of the past year’s same month.

Iran has seen its copper exports doubled in the past Iranian calendar year despite a series of bitter sanctions imposed by the United States aimed at hampering the Islamic Republic’s trade of lucrative metals.

