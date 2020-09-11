Culture minister slams Charlie Hebdo’s cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (S) 

TEHRAN – Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi has censured the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s reprint of cartoons insulting Prophet Muhammad (S), in a post published on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

“Insulting Prophet Muhammad (S) is not freedom of speech, it is a whiplash on the body and soul of the Muslims,” he tweeted.

“Prophet Muhammad (S) is not a religious individual or leader. He is the one who is the honor of 1.5 billion people’s identity,” he added.

He warned the magazine and said, “Do not play with matches near the gunpowder depot.”

Last week Charlie Hebdo republished the cartoons to mark the start of the terrorism trial of the people accused as accomplices in the attack.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has condemned the republication of the cartoons, saying the move once again exposed the enmity of the political, cultural centers of the Western world toward Islam.

“The unforgivable sin of a French magazine in insulting the Holy Prophet (S) once again exposed the enmity and the vile spite of the political and cultural centers of the Western world toward Islam and the Muslim community,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in his message.

Tehran has strongly condemned Charlie Hebdo, saying any insult to the prophet of Islam and other divine prophets is not acceptable at all.

Iran’s Art Bureau has decided to organize an international cartoon exhibition on the Holocaust in response to the Hebdo’s republication of cartoons.

Photo: Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi in an undated photo.

RM/MMS/YAW