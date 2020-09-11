Iran launches intl. poetry award on Imam Hussein (AS)

TEHRAN – The Iran Cultural Center in Pretoria and the Islamic Center of Johannesburg have jointly launched an international poetry award to honor two poems composed in Persian and English on Imam Hussein and his uprising.

Each work will receive the International Grand Poetry Award worth €10,000, Islamic Center of Johannesburg director Seyyed Abdollah Hosseini announced on Thursday.

“Due to the fact that the award will also be for poetry in the English language, the headquarters of the award is located in South Africa,” he said.

Each winner will also receive the trophy of the Poet of the Year, and the centers will cover all the cost of their travel to Karbala, which is home to the holy shrines Imam Hussein (AS) and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS).

The two winners will work as the Ahl al-Bayt ambassadors during the year.

A jury of top experts on Persian and English literature also will pick ten other top works, which will receive honorable mentions and their composers will also pay visits to the holy shrines the organizers’ expense.

The jury will select the winners from a long list of 100 entries chosen from among the submissions. The 100 poems are scheduled to be published in a book. In addition the winning works will be published in several languages.

Only those compositions that have not been published audio-visually are allowed to compete in this contest, and the deadlines for Persian and English categories are October 8 and 20 respectively.

Photo: A poster for the International Grand Poetry Award.

MMS/YAW

