30% of wastewater treatment equipment indigenized

TEHRAN – Iranian knowledge-based companies have managed to indigenize the knowledge for manufacturing about 30 percent of the equipment and parts used in the country’s wastewater treatment plants, a director with South Tehran Wastewater Treatment Complex said.

According to Seyed Morteza Ehteshami, the localization of the mentioned equipment has saved the country over €1.2 billion so far, and it is expected that by the Iranian calendar year of 1403 (begins on March 20, 2024) over 60 percent of the equipment and parts required in this sector will be indigenized.

“To achieve the goal set for the year 1403, knowledge-based companies and science and technology parks have been invited to cooperate, and we are currently negotiating with the Pardis Science and Technology Park to localize part of the complex’ needs,” Ehteshami said.

Noting that currently more than 500 major parts are imported for the South Tehran Wastewater Treatment Complex, the official said: “The program for indigenization of the equipment in this sector was launched back in [the Iranian calendar year] 1397 (started in March 2018) with the formation of an indigenization committee.”

Underlining the high quality of the locally produced items and equipment, the official said: "The localized parts are now installed in the treatment plant and there is no problem in their utilization," he stressed.

“The equipment and parts receive the necessary standards and are installed in the treatment plant after detailed inspections,” he stressed.

Some parts and equipment required for the treatment plant need very high technologies and are not produced in the country, including the material required for sludge dewatering, the official said.

“We have already started negotiations with a local company in Yazd and their production material is being tested, of course, many of our problems will be solved if this material is localized,” he added.

