Magnificent Ganjali Khan caravanserai undergoes restoration

TEHRAN – A restoration project has been commenced on the magnificent Ganjali Khan caravanserai, which is part of a 17th-century complex in Kerman, southeast Iran.

“Currently, a lightening job, which entails debris removal [from the rooftops], arching, roofing, and bricklaying are underway at the eastern side of Ganjali Khan caravanserai,” deputy provincial tourism chief announced on Sunday.

The caravanserai is based on the four-iwan typology, with guest rooms constructed around a courtyard. Shah Abbas I (1571-1629) is credited with building a network of caravanserais across Iran during the much later Safavid dynasty.

A major tourist destination, the historical complex is also home to a madrasa, mosque, hammam (public bathhouse), water reservoir, and a labyrinth bazaar, all centered on a large public square. Covering an area of 11,000 square meters, the compound was built upon the order of Ganjali Khan who governed Kerman and some neighboring areas during the late 16th to early 17th centuries under Safavid Shah Abbas I (r. 1571-1629).

The big and sprawling Kerman province has been a cultural melting pot since antiquity, blending Persians with subcontinental tribe dwellers. It is home to myriad historical sites and scenic landscapes such as Bazaar-e Sartasari, Jabalieh Dome, Ganjali Khan Bathhouse, Malek Jameh Mosque, and Shahdad Desert to name a few.

AFM/MG