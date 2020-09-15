Powerlifting hall named after Siamand Rahman

TEHRAN - In memory of the late super powerlifter Siamand Rahman, the powerlifting hall of Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled was named Siamand Rahman.

Head of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa, president of Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) Reza Salehi Amiri and media representatives attended the ceremony held in the federation’s headquarters in Tehran on Tuesday.

Rahman dies from cardiac arrest in his hometown Oshnavieh on March 1.

Dubbed as the world’s strongest Paralympic, 31-year-old legend is remembered as role model to many powerlifters and other athletes in the Paralympic movement – an athlete who has always pushed limits, setting world records on the way and inspiring umpteen sportsmen and women in the process.

The two-time gold medalist in London 2012 and Rio 2016, was preparing to win his third successive gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Rahman broke the 300kg barrier in the men´s over 107kg at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, lifting an unprecedented 310kg. The mark he set is the equivalent of three baby elephants.

The Iranian powerlifter had already won three gold medals in the last three Asian Para Games (2010 Guangzhou, 2014 Incheon and 2018 Jakarta).