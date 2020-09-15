Ali Dizaei’s “Not One of Us” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – “Not One of Us”, an autobiography of Ali Dizaei, the Iranian former commander in London’s Metropolitan Police Service, has been published in Persian by the Saless Publishing House in Tehran.

The book originally published in 2007 narrates the systematic corruption in London’s Police Service along with the sweet and bitter experiences of the author.

Dizaei came to prominence as a result of his outspoken views on racial discrimination in the London Metropolitan Police and various allegations of malpractice on his part.

This is the story of how one police officer fought for two and a half years to clear his name after he was taken to trial by his own employers.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Ali Dizaei’s autobiography “Not One of Us”.

