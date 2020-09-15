Literati to celebrate National Day of Persian Poetry and Literature

TEHRAN – A group of literati from several Persian-speaking nations are scheduled to celebrate Iran’s National Day of Persian Poetry and Literature with an online program.

The program, which has been organized by the Iran Book and Literature House in Tehran, will commence at 5 pm on instagram.com/khaneyeketab on Wednesday on the eve of the day.

Poets from Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and India will recite poems and deliver lectures.

The online meeting will be attended by Indian literati Abid Raza Naushad, Shafi Haider Rizvi, Sajid Rizvi and Syed Zaigham Abbas Naqvi, and Pakistani poets Mir Ali Jafari, Abbas Saqib, Ahmad Shahryar, Qari Afzal Imani and Zainul Abedin Khoy.

In addition, Tehran-based Afghan poet Mohammad-Sarvar Rajai and Tajik poet Shoh Mansoor Shohmirza will also recite works from some Persian poets.

Mohammad-Ali Bahmnai, Ali Davudi, Reza Esmaeili, Seyyed Akbar Mirjafari, Ali-Mohammad Maoddab, Esmaeil Amini and Gholamreza Tariqi will be attending the meeting.

The meeting will continue with reading a message sent by a grandchild of poet Muhammad Iqbal by Ahmad Shahryar. A message sent by Deputy Culture Minister for Cultural Affairs Mohsen Javadi is scheduled to be read.

The National Day of Persian Poetry and Literature is observed every year on the death anniversary of contemporary poet Mohammad-Hossein Behjat Tabrizi – Shahriar, which will fall on Thursday this year.

As the most prominent figure of contemporary Persian literature, Shahriar was mainly influenced by the poetry of Hafez, a Persian poet writing in the 14th century.

Shahriar, who also composed works in Azerbaijani, published his first book of poems in 1929 with prefaces by Persian literature scholars Mohammad-Taqi Bahar, Saeid Nafisi and Pejman Bakhtiari.

“Heidar Babaya Salam” is Shahriar’s most famous Azerbaijani poetry collection, which highlights his birthplace, the village of Heidar Baba.

Photo: A poster for an online meeting the Iran Book and Literature House plans to organize on Wednesday to celebrate Iran’s National Day of Persian Poetry and Literature.

MMS/YAW