Iranian physician wins TTS recognition award 2020

TEHRAN – Iranian physician, Ali Malek Hosseini, won the 2020 recognition award of The Transplantation Society (TTS).

TTS awarded Malek Hosseini, the father of Iran’s liver transplant, to appreciate the outstanding achievements of the Iranian physician.

The 28th International Congress of the Transplant Association was held virtually on September 14-16.

Each year, the International Congress awards the Recognition Awards to individuals who have had the greatest impact on organ transplants around the world.

The congress bringing a large number of world-renowned scientists together virtually to share their expertise, remarkable achievements, and most recent findings.

Malek Hosseini, a fellowship in liver transplantation from the University of Pittsburgh, is one of the world's leading professors and a prominent transplant physician who runs the world's largest organ transplant center in Shiraz city.

Shiraz Abu Ali Sina Transplant Center is the largest organ transplant center in the world in terms of the number of transplants done per year and scientific capacity.

The center also set a new world record in 2017 with 638 liver transplants, 93 percent of which were brain dead donors.

Training of transplant surgeons in other countries, the establishment of 12 transplant centers in Iran and other countries, and the publication of hundreds of articles in international journals are other achievements of the center under the management of Dr. Malek Hosseini.

Over the past years, Malek Hosseini's efforts have been recognized with several national and international awards. In January 2020, he was awarded the Honorary Fellowship of the American College of Surgeons.

TTS is the only global transplantation society that encompasses all of the disciplines in the field of transplantation and provides global leadership in the practice of human transplantation. The responsibility of TTS is to establish guidelines of clinical practice, advance programs of education, and to promote ethical standards for clinical care and scientific investigation.

FB/MG